Houston Cougars pro day offered the Lions a close look at several defensive prospects

The Houston Cougars had a very impressive 2021 season. Coach Dana Holgersen’s Cougars finished 12-2, including a bowl win over Auburn. They did so thanks to several budding NFL draft prospects.

The Detroit Lions checked out those draft prospects at Houston’s pro day recently. Longtime long snapper turned special assistant Don Muhlbach and area scout Patrick Mularkey were on hand for the workouts. They got to see a few draft-worthy defensive prospects.

Logan Hall, EDGE – Hall emerged as a Day 2 prospect with a strong 2021, notching 6.5 sacks and 13.5 TFLs while playing tackle. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, he’s got the length and strength to fill the strongside DE role in coordinator Aaron Glenn’s new-look defense in Detroit. But Hall can also play inside and create problems for blockers in the run game. He’s fast off the snap and plays with violent hands and a kneecap-biting motor and intensity.

David Anenih, EDGE – Anenih is a long-limbed outside backer who tested very well (37.5″ vert, 4.66 40-yard dash at 254 pounds) and it shows on the field. He’s more of a 3-4 OLB than a fit for the Lions’ new 4-man front scheme, though Anenih’s style and physique closely compare with current Detroit defender Julian Okwara, though he’s more of an off-ball talent than Okwara. He’s generally projected as a Day 3 prospect

Deontay Anderson, S – A hybrid safety/linebacker, Anderson is a great athlete at 6-1 and 218 pounds. Anderson transferred from Ole Miss and didn’t have a great deal of production for the Cougars (28 tackles, 4 TFLs as a senior). He’s got some impressive athletic potential but is overaged (already 24) and doesn’t really have an easy NFL positional projection at his “tweener” size.

Marcus Jones, CB – Jones didn’t work out as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Just 5-foot-8, he projects as a Day 3 slot corner and return specialist. Houston used him on offense and returns aside from his five INTs and sticky coverage skills.

Damarion Williams, CB – Williams is a scheme-versatile JUCO transfer who can play as a slot corner or a third safety. He’s got ball skills and tackles in space well. Williams is a Day 3 or priority free agent prospect.