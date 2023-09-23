How Houston commit MJ Graham engineered Westmoore's comeback win over Moore

MOORE — Westmoore quarterback MJ Graham entered the Moore War without having thrown a touchdown to his brother Mishaun during their time with the Jaguars.

The brothers, who moved from Southeast, have great chemistry, so it’s somewhat of a surprise they hadn’t connected for a score heading into their matchup against Moore.

But when Westmoore needed a touchdown in a crucial moment during a back-and-forth battle Friday, MJ Graham turned to a familiar target.

The senior Houston commit flung a swing pass to his brother, who made the catch and maneuvered his way into the end zone for a 1-yard score with 2:48 left.

The play proved to be the go-ahead touchdown, as Class 6A-I Westmoore went on to seal a 37-33 victory over the eighth-ranked Lions at Moore Stadium.

Westmoore's Mishaun Graham, right, celebrates with Michael Graham Jr. after catching a touchdown pass to give Westmoore the lead late in the fourth quarter of a high school football game between Moore and Westmoore at in Moore, Okla., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

MJ Graham put on a show for Westmoore (2-2, 1-0 District 6A-I-1), finishing 18-of-30 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns and running for 261 yards and three scores on 19 carries.

Mishaun Graham, a junior, was the Jaguars’ leading receiver and had eight catches for 80 yards.

“He hadn’t gotten a touchdown all season, so I had to get him one,” MJ Graham said.

Moore (3-1, 0-1) was in control for a good chunk of the game.

Junior quarterback Malikai Miller and senior running back Cam Hayes led the offense.

Miller completed 12 of 19 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, but most of that was in the first half. He was 1 of 5 in the second half, although his lone completion was a 15-yard touchdown to star junior receiver CJ Simon.

Hayes finished with 23 carries for 126 yards and a score and also had an 11-yard touchdown catch.

“What stood out is how good Coach (Greg) Bryant’s team played,” Westmoore coach Lorenzo Williams said. “Them dudes played an excellent game. I got to give a lot of credit to him. They got a good game plan. Malikai Miller is the real deal.”

Westmoore led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, but Moore stormed back and led 24-10 at halftime and had a 30-17 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

MJ Graham simply took over late, running for a 45-yard touchdown with 4:21 left and giving his team its first lead since the second quarter on the touchdown pass to his brother.

“He was kind of down a little bit, but his teammates picked him up,” Williams said of MJ Graham. “He overthrew a couple of touchdown passes and stuff like that early, but man, his teammates picked him up. They support each other. They stay together.”

Westmoore’s final touchdown came after the Jaguars recovered their second onside kick of the game. They recovered one on the opening kickoff and did it again in the fourth, and those special teams plays proved to be a big difference.

It was a wild game, and Westmoore never lost hope.

“We’ve been down a lot of times this season,” MJ Graham said. “We just come out and play as hard as we can. Hope we can get the lords or the football gods on our side.”

Nick Sardis covers high school sports for The Oklahoman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: MJ Graham leads Westmoore past Moore