Houston commit MJ Graham and brothers loving 'bigger stage' of 6A football with Westmoore

YUKON — The Graham brothers were seeking a new opportunity and a high-level challenge.

After a successful 2022 season at Southeast, senior quarterback/defensive back MJ Graham, junior receiver Mishaun Graham and senior defensive end Courtney Graham yearned to play one final season together under the biggest and brightest of Oklahoma’s Friday night lights … Class 6A football.

The terrific trio found that opportunity with a transfer to 6A-I school Westmoore.

“I wanted to come to a bigger stage, 6A,” MJ Graham said after he ran for 197 yards, threw for 176 and totaled four touchdowns in the Jaguars’ 54-28 rout of Yukon in a 6A-I non-district game Friday night at Yukon High School. “At Westmoore, I had a couple of friends on the team. That is where I thought the best fit would be. Closer to my house. We already moved, so this was the right move for us.”

Against Yukon, Graham was electrifying. He proved to be elusive and agile even within shorty touchdown runs of one and three yards in the first half, then demonstrated blazing speed with a 65-yard scoring burst in the second.

Prep football | 4:21 Q3 | A three-yard touchdown run by quarterback MJ Graham, a Houston safety commit, extends the lead for Westmoore to 40-14 over Yukon.

Graham’s passing was both efficient and productive, evidenced by 21 completions in 27 attempts, including a 43-yard scoring strike to junior receiver Jaden Hunter in the second quarter.

“I hit the quick stuff and it opened up the run game for us,” said Graham, who verbally committed to play defensive back at the University of Houston Aug. 6.

As one might expect, having younger brother Mishaun Graham at receiver allows for a special type of chemistry and connection that only comes from a lifetime under the same roof. Against Yukon, Mishaun Graham snared a team-high eight receptions for 42 yards.

“When we are on the field, we just look at each other,” Mishaun Graham said. “And if we see that matchup, we look at each other and that is how we know. The ball is coming my way. … It’s just a look.”

Last season at Southeast, MJ Graham threw for 2,103 yards, ran for ran for 366 and accounted for 32 touchdowns. Mishaun Graham registered 36 receptions for 808 yards and nine scores as the Spartans finished 6-4. Like MJ, Mishaun was excited about the prospect of proving himself and competing at the 6A level with Westmoore and both have fully embraced the heightened expectations, competition and exposure that comes with it.

“The coaches that come watch us and then our staff,” Mishaun Graham said. “They tell me stuff I don’t even know about and then I put it on the field and I make my coaches happy.”

The early portion of the Yukon game gave every indication that an offensive shootout would take hold as both offenses marched up and down the field, but Westmoore clamped down defensively on the the Millers’ first drive of the second quarter.

“We had a meeting as a defense,” Courtney Graham said. “Talked about the holes and the ins and out we could do to patch it up.”

With Westmoore leading, 14-7, the Yukon offense marched 64 yards to the Westmoore 16-yard line in search of a tying touchdown. The Jaguars’ defensive adjustments paid off by forcing three straight incompletions, including a pass deflection by MJ Graham and a batted ball at the line of scrimmage by linebacker Connor Cavnar. The drive ended in a missed Yukon field goal, and the Jaguars closed the first half with 23 unanswered points and led at the break, 30-7.

“We have got to calm down early,” eighth-year Westmoore coach Lorenzo Williams said. “We get out here and we get going and everything starts going fast and we don’t look as good. It takes a minute to get going. I need to talk to those guys about how we get off the bus. We have got to do a better job early.”

Westmoore (1-1) led by as many as 33 points on two occasions in the second half.

Defensive tackle Devon Lacroix recovered a Yukon fumble in the end zone for the game’s first score.

Tailback Jaeden Williams posted 73 rushing yards via seven attempts for Westmoore (1-1), which finished with 562 yards of offense and will visit 6A-II No. 4 Choctaw next week.

Holden Kee threw for a score and ran for another for Yukon (0-1), which hosts 6A-II No. 3 Stillwater Sep. 8.

