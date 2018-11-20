Houston coach Major Applewhite says he's behind Ed Oliver '100 percent' if he jumps to NFL

Major Applewhite wouldn’t begrudge Ed Oliver for doing what’s best for his family. (Getty Images)

As many observers have noted, Ed Oliver has a very difficult decision before him.

The Houston defensive tackle is considered a surefire top pick in next year’s NFL draft, to the point that it would be hard to blame him for pulling a Nick Bosa and withdrawing from the team to make sure he’s healthy when draft day comes.

Doing so would mean leaving his current Cougars team, currently 8-3, behind as it competes for an American Athletic Conference championship. You’d think that move would irk some in the football community, but head coach Major Applewhite is apparently not part of that group.

Major Applewhite defends Ed Oliver’s tough decision

During a press conference Monday, Applewhite said he understands that Oliver is facing one of the hardest choices of his life, saying the two have had multiple conversations about the topic. Applewhite even put forward the idea of what would happen if his child were in the same position, remarking “God, it’s hard.”

.@CoachApplewhite on decision facing @Edoliver_11, shutting it down or playing again for @UHCougarFB: "I see both sides..I have a 2 1/2-year-old. If I knew he was going to make $35-50 million in 4 months, no, let's just be honest about the situation. I want him to be comfortable" pic.twitter.com/39vPZ1iphz — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 19, 2018





The meat of Applewhite’s quote:

“I’m just talking about it exactly the way we talk about in our office. I see both sides. You’re playing for a championship, you’ve got guys that you love on your team and you’re going after it, and you want to win a championship. And you’ve also spent all this time with your family. Years upon years of being an NFL superstar, a first-round pick and everybody’s involved in that. Not just you, but your family and everybody. And you worked your butt off for it. And now you’re four months from it. So I see both sides of it. Just understand this: all I’m focused on is our team. Whatever you decide to do, I’m behind you 100 percent.”

Applewhite would go onto note that Houston has won games without Oliver, who has missed the team’s last four games with a knee injury. The Cougars have gone 2-2 in his absence.

That’s an understandable response from Applewhite, who just a few days ago sparked a very silly argument with Oliver over the inactive 20-year-old wearing a jacket on the sidelines. Following the spat, Applewhite released a statement saying the pair would learn from the situation, while Oliver said he was “caught in an emotional moment.”

Ed Oliver reportedly expected to suit up Saturday

Despite Applewhite’s quote, it appears Oliver has no plans to leave Houston just yet. According to ESPN, the junior is expected to return to the field on Friday for Houston’s game against Memphis.

That return doesn’t come a moment too soon, as the game will decide the winner of the AAC West division. Houston was already in dire straits for the game with its most important offensive player, quarterback D’Eric King, out for the season with a knee injury.

Between passing and rushing touchdowns, King had been responsible for 50 touchdowns this season. That represents a massive loss for Houston, but the return of a potential top-5 NFL pick could very well mitigate that.

