Houston coach Dana Holgorsen 'impressed' with former Texas Tech, Frenship QB Donovan Smith

Houston enjoyed its first moment in the spotlight as a member of the Big 12 Conference Wednesday during the conference's annual football media days.

Dana Holgorsen took the stage in AT&T Stadium to discuss a number of topics. One subject that came up during Holgorsen's press conference was Donovan Smith.

The former Texas Tech quarterback is projected to be the the Cougars' starter when Houston opens the season Sept. 2 at home against UTSA.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

5 things to know about Texas Tech football going to Big 12 Media Days

"I've been very impressed with Donovan," Holgorsen said. "He's played a lot of ball. He's played in 21 games and that's very important."

Houston is looking to replace Clayton Tune, who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdown passes in 2022. Holgorsen told the assembled media Tune ranks up there with the likes of former Cougar gunslingers Case Keenum and Andre Ware for their impact on the program.

Texas Tech's quarterback Donovan Smith (7) celebrates his game winning touchdown against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech won, 33-30 in double overtime.

Holgorsen said he felt it was important to bring someone in that had previous experience. Smith certainly fits the bill there.

Advertisement

Smith, who went to Frenship High School in Wolfforth before spending three years at Tech, transferred to Houston after completing 146 of his 221 pass attempts, finishing with 1,505 yards, 12 TDs and eight interceptions in 2022. He added seven rushing touchdowns, one of which was the game-winning score in Tech's 33-30 double-overtime win against Houston in Week 2.

While Smith — who earned offensive MVP in the 2021 Liberty Bowl win over Mississippi State — is expected by many to be Houston's QB to open the season, Holgorsen wouldn't commit to him on Wednesday.

"He has the upper hand based on experience," Holgorsen said, "but Lucas Coley is battling."

Holgorsen said he doesn't have a set date when he wants to name his starting quarterback, adding that Smith and Coley as "50-50" now and expects them to stay there until the decision is made.

Advertisement

The Cougars are scheduled to return to Lubbock on Sept. 30 for their first matchup with the Red Raiders as Big 12 foes.

Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen looks on during Tulane Green Wave drive in overtime at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Dana Holgorsen 'impressed' with former Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith