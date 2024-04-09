Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt visits Houston Texans

Jalyx Hunt has been one of the biggest risers in the draft class since his stellar outing at the NFL combine last month. Now, multiple franchises are looking to find out more information on the Houston Christian pass-rusher.

One of those teams? The Houston Texans.

The Texans hosted Hunt for a pre-draft visit on Monday, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson. Since Hunt played up the road for the Huskies, the meeting will not count against Houston as a top-30 visit.

Initially a defensive back at Cornell, Hunt transferred schools and positions to better his chances of going pro. In two seasons with HCU, he recorded 110 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception.

Interest around Hunt peaking following a stellar outing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., back in February. Scouts raved about his flexibility, violent hand usage and explosive first step, thus giving him the edge over tackles coming out of breaks.

“I am one of the big boys,” Hunt said in an interview with KPRC2 Houston. “I guess it did validate some things, not only for me but for some other people that I can play at the next level and I can play with the guys at the next level. I’ve always felt I had the ability to do so. I just knew what I needed to show and showcase.”

Hunt backed up his on-field highlights from Mobile with a combine outing to remember. Hunt finished with 4.64 40-time and posted the top broad jump among defensive linemen at 10-foot-9.

Hunt also posted a 37.5-inch vertical leap and totaled 19 reps on the bench press.

Houston is expecting a step forward from its front seven after totaling a franchise-high 46 sacks in 2023. Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. should only build off his impressive first season. Meanwhile, Houston swung big to land four-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter from the Minnesota Vikings.

Hunter, who inked a two-year deal worth up to $51 million, is coming off a career season, when he led the league in tackles for loss (23.5) and finished with a team-leading 16.5 sacks. The Houston native is coming off back-to-back 10-plus sack seasons for the second time in his career.

Hunt likely would serve as the No. 4 or No. 5 pass-rusher depending on his performance in training camp. The Texans re-signed Derek Barnett to a one-year deal and drafted Dylan Horton out of TCU last season.

That doesn’t mean Hunt can’t be an essential part of the pass rush in a limited role. Teams are always looking to fortify the trench play in hopes of bettering their chances for a quick three-and-out.

As a Day 3 pick, Hunt should be one of the top-name Houston monitors. The Texans currently have nine picks in April’s draft, including a pair of fourth-round selections.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire