Houston big man William Echoles displays athleticism through versatility

Aug. 19—Offensive linemen don't always get credit for being athletic. William Echoles is here to destroy that stereotype.

The Houston senior plays both offensive and defensive line, and he can play multiple spots within each of those position groups. He also plays other sports.

"He plays basketball and baseball, and it takes a lot of hand-eye coordination and ability to be able to do those things and be able to be an offensive and defensive lineman," Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. "I joke with him all the time that he could've been a tight end if he were smaller."

Echoles stands 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds. He's one of the state's top-rated offensive linemen in the 2024 class and is committed to Ole Miss, which actually recruited him for defense but is giving Echols the option of playing on offense.

"For college programs, especially SEC programs, recruiting him as an offensive or defensive lineman is extremely rare. It never happens," Dampeer said.

As a freshman, Echoles had his heart set on being a defensive lineman. That was Dampeer's first year at the helm, and he knew right away that Echoles could be a two-way asset.

To his credit, Echoles has embraced his dual role. His primary position on offense is left tackle, and he'll move around on defense while playing about 80% of the game snaps on that side.

"When I got to high school I just wanted to play D-line. That's all I wanted to play," Echoles said. "But coach Dampeer moved me to O-line, and I started going to camps. I was good at it, and I took it and ran with it."

Dampeer believes offensive line is where Echoles excels most. The coach cited his "exceptional" feet, his overall strength, and his intelligence.

Also, "He just can flat out block you."

Echoles has an SEC-level work ethic. He's a stickler when it comes to proper hand placement while blocking, and he knows how to generate power with his lower body. He's always looking for little ways to improve.

"I know I ain't perfect; I mess up sometimes in games," he said. "I watch my mistakes, and I fix them so I don't make that same mistake again."

Echoles didn't play a lot of defensive snaps during the early going last season, but that changed once region play began. He'll be on the field a lot once again this season, and he's ready for it.

"I know I can play both (offense and defense) at a high level," he said. "My best ball is ahead of me."

brad.locke@journalinc.com