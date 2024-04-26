We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

J.P. France and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies this weekend for the MLB Mexico City Series. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

MLB fans, are you ready for the 2024 MLB Mexico City Series? This weekend, the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies go head-to-head at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico City for another one of MLB’s two-game international events. The action starts this Saturday, Apr. 27 with Game 1 beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network (and Rockies.TV or Space City Home Network respectively for in-market viewers). Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Astros vs. Rockies game in Mexico City this weekend.

How to watch the Astros vs. Rockies Mexico City game:

Date(s): Apr. 27-28

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT

Location: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú

National TV channel: MLBN, ESPN

Local channel(s): Rockies.TV, Space City Home Network

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo and more

When is the 2024 MLB Mexico City series?

The two-game MLB Mexico City Series between the Astros and the Rockies begins this Saturday at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Which MLB teams are playing the Mexico City series this weekend?

The Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies are traveling to Mexico City this weekend to face off in a two-game international series. This is the seventh regular MLB series played in Mexico. Houston played their last international series in 2019 against the Los Angeles Angels in Monterrey. The Rockies also played their last international game in Monterrey back in 2019, where they faced the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What channel is the Astros vs. Rockies game on?

The first game of the MLB Mexico City two-game series will air on MLB Network, and locally on Rockies.TV and Space City Home Network. The second game will be on ESPN, Rockies.TV and Space City Home Network.

How to watch the Astros vs. Rockies game live without cable:

MLB Mexico City Series schedule:

Apr. 27, 2024

Game 1: 6:05 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Apr. 28, 2024

Game 2: 4:05 p.m. ET (ESPN)

More ways to watch the MLB Mexico City Series:

