Houston Astros release Jose Abreu from Major League roster

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros released first baseman José Abreu from the Major League roster, General Manager Dana Brown announced on Friday.

Abreu hit .124 in 35 games this season with two home runs and seven RBIs. He joined the Astros after signing a three-year deal as a free agent on November 28, 2022.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 15: José Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros breaks his bat in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on April 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

In May, Abreu was optioned to the franchise's spring training facility to try and help the 2020 AL MVP get back on track. At the time, he was batting .099 with just one extra-base hit and three RBIs.

He then joined Triple-A Sugar Land for a few games before rejoining the Astros later in the month.

Mauricio Dubon reacts to the release of Jose Abreu.



“It sucks, man. He’s a big part of the clubhouse. We’re a family here. Thats the thing. It’s a gut punch.”



Abreu was the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year and is a three-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger award winner. He in his 11th big league season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.