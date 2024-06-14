Houston Astros release former White Sox MVP, all-star Jose Abreu

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have released first baseman Jose Abreu from the Major League roster, according to a post from the team on X.

The move was announced by Astro’s general manager Dana Brown Friday afternoon, with a corresponding roster move expected later in the day.

According to 670 The Score MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Astros will have to eat slightly more than half of the three-year, $58.5 million deal Abreu signed with the club in Nov. 2022.

Abreu, now 37 years old, was hitting .124/.167/.195 in 113 at-bats with two home runs and seven RBI this season before the release.

Garrett Crochet weaves a gem with 13 strikeouts and White Sox top Mariners 3-2 in 10 innings

Abreu’s best years in Major League Baseball came with the Chicago White Sox, where he posted seven seasons of 25-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI and was a three-time all-star, three-time Silver Slugger award winner, 2014 American League Rookie of the Year and MVP of the 2020 COVID-shortened regular season.

But to reduce the greatness of Abreu to just a list of stats wouldn’t do him justice, and properly explain the impact he had on White Sox baseball during the 2010’s.

When it comes to the greatest hitters in franchise history, Abreu is tied for second with Paul Konerko for the most seasons of 30-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI (5). The Big Hurt — Frank Thomas — is the only hitter in White Sox history with more (8).

And that doesn’t even take into account the lengths he had to take to get himself into a White Sox uniform.

Abreu, a native of Cienfuegos, Cuba, defected to the United States during a time when Cuban baseball players often had to make life-threatening journeys across the Caribbean to pursue their dreams of playing in the MLB.

Then-investigative sports reporter for the Chicago Tribune, Jared S. Hopkins, learned of Abreu’s harrowing journey back in 2014.

“I’ve heard Abreu’s story, and I thought mine was crazy,” Adrian Nieto, a teammate and fellow Cuban, told Hopkins. “Him being on a little boat with just two motors and these two huge ships got in between them. He said the waves were 15 feet high and he thought they were going to drown. It’s crazy.”

Abreu’s journey on that two-motor boat took him to Haiti before he eventually settled in the Dominican Republic and signed with the White Sox to the tune of six years, $68 million, which was a record for international players at the time.

From fighting towering waves and thinking he may not see tomorrow, to becoming AL Rookie of the Year in 2014, and eventually becoming a league MVP during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, it’s no wonder he struggled to fight back tears when he found out he won the award some four years ago.

