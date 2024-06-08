Advertisement

Houston Astros place Kyle Tucker on injured list right before Angels game

fox 26 digital staff
·1 min read

HOUSTON - Ahead of Friday's game, the Houston Astros have placed outfielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day Injured List (IL) due to a right shin contusion, retroactive to June 4.

The team has announced that no counter-move will be made for the June 7 game.

<div>HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros reacts after being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb/teams/st-louis/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:St. Louis Cardinals;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">St. Louis Cardinals</a> at Minute Maid Park on June 03, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)</div>

Houston Astros are set to face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled at 8:38 p.m. Central Time