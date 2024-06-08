Houston Astros place Kyle Tucker on injured list right before Angels game
HOUSTON - Ahead of Friday's game, the Houston Astros have placed outfielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day Injured List (IL) due to a right shin contusion, retroactive to June 4.
The team has announced that no counter-move will be made for the June 7 game.
Houston Astros are set to face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled at 8:38 p.m. Central Time