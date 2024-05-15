Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco ejected from baseball game following foreign substance check
HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco was ejected from the game Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.
While it's unclear of the exact reason, the umpires were seen talking about Blanco's glove in the fourth inning of the game.
Ronel Blanco was ejected tonight after umpires found a foreign substance in his glove pic.twitter.com/IYZINszzE4
The umpires could also be seen confiscating Blanco's glove after he was ejected.
The umpires talking about Ronel Blanco’s glove.
He’s been ejected.
Based on my lip reading skills, one umpire told Blanco: “that’s not rosin.” pic.twitter.com/5ELDg3SHbJ
Blanco could potentially be suspended for 10 games after inspection of his glove.