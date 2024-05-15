Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco ejected from baseball game following foreign substance check

HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco was ejected from the game Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 14: Ronel Blanco #56 is walked off the field by Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros after being ejected in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on May 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

While it's unclear of the exact reason, the umpires were seen talking about Blanco's glove in the fourth inning of the game.

Ronel Blanco was ejected tonight after umpires found a foreign substance in his glove pic.twitter.com/IYZINszzE4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 15, 2024

The umpires could also be seen confiscating Blanco's glove after he was ejected.

The umpires talking about Ronel Blanco’s glove.



He’s been ejected.



Based on my lip reading skills, one umpire told Blanco: “that’s not rosin.” pic.twitter.com/5ELDg3SHbJ — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) May 15, 2024

Blanco could potentially be suspended for 10 games after inspection of his glove.