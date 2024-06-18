Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander placed on 15-day IL

HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has been placed on the 15-day IL due to neck discomfort, according to the organization.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros walks to the dugout after the third out against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 09, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The team said the Astros have recalled Nick Hernandez from Triple A to fill Verlander's position while on the IL.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

No other details were provided in an e-mail sent to FOX 26 on Tuesday afternoon.