Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander placed on 15-day IL
HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has been placed on the 15-day IL due to neck discomfort, according to the organization.
The team said the Astros have recalled Nick Hernandez from Triple A to fill Verlander's position while on the IL.
Astros to hit the injured list this season:
Justin Verlander (2x)
Framber Valdez
Jose Urquidy
Cristian Javier
Kyle Tucker
Chas McCormick
— Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) June 18, 2024
No other details were provided in an e-mail sent to FOX 26 on Tuesday afternoon.