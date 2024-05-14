Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (19-24, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (16-25, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (4-0, 2.23 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -198, Athletics +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0.

Houston has an 8-12 record in home games and a 16-25 record overall. The Astros are 14-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has a 9-11 record in road games and a 19-24 record overall. The Athletics have a 9-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has six doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 7-for-34 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 18-for-38 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

Athletics: 3-7, .274 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Darell Hernaiz: 10-Day IL (ankle), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.