The Houston Astros: How they got to the World Series

Go crazy, Houston. For the second time in franchise history and the first time while representing the American League, your Astros are going to the World Series.

The pennant-clinching victory was achieved in Game 7 of a dramatic American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The Astros won the first two games at home, before losing three straight in New York. That put them on the brink of elimination, but they managed to rebound with back-to-back convincing wins at Minute Maid Park to wrap it up.

That sets the stage now for a clash of titans. The 101-win Astros will travel to Los Angeles to meet the 104-win Dodgers in the first World Series to feature two 100-plus win teams since 1970.

The Dodgers, having wrapped up the National League Championship Series in five games, will be well rested. They’ll have Clayton Kershaw at the ready in Game 1, along with a fresh bullpen. The Astros won’t be in terrible shape thanks to a pair of off days, but it’s far from ideal.

Let’s be honest though, the Astros don’t really care about any of that. They’re four wins away from winning the franchise’s first World Series championship, and despite the Dodgers depth, they won’t be overpowered or intimidated. The Astros belong in the World Series. Now we’ll tell you how they got there.

Justin Verlander has been an invaluable addition to the Astros rotation. (AP) More

The August trade for Justin Verlander

We’ve seen some big August trades before, but few have matched the impact Justin Verlander has had on Houston. That’s especially true in the postseason, where Verlander has owned the competition. In three starts and one relief appearance, Verlander has posted a sparking 1.46 ERA while striking out 24 in 24.2 innings.