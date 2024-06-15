Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers play in game 2 of series

Detroit Tigers (33-36, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (32-38, third in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (3-4, 3.22 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -120, Tigers +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 32-38 overall and 18-18 at home. The Astros rank third in the AL with 86 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Detroit has a 33-36 record overall and a 17-17 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 23-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Astros are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 10-for-34 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 12 home runs, 35 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .245 for the Tigers. Gio Urshela is 11-for-35 with two doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.