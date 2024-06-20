Houston-area standout Halle Thompson commits to Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin volleyball

MADISON – Spots in Wisconsin volleyball’s 2026 recruiting class are filling fast.

For the fourth time since Saturday a prospect from that class announced her commitment to the Badgers.

Halle Thompson, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from the Houston area, revealed her choice Thursday afternoon.

Thompson joins Chicago-area natives Kymora Scott, a 6-2 middle blocker/right-side hitter, and Lynney Tarnow, a 6-5 middle blocker, and Californian Audrey Flanagan, a 6-1 outside hitter, in UW's recruiting class.

Thompson plays for Grand Oaks High School in Spring, Texas, and is part of the Houston Skyline club program. She is rated the No. 2 prospect in the class by PrepDig and PrepVolleyball.

Like Flanagan, Thompson is one of 12 players who will represent the United States at the NORCECA Girls U19 Continental Championship July 12-20 in Honduras.

At the prep level, Thompson led Grand Oaks to a 6A state championship.

“I am SO extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Wisconsin!! I would like to thank Coach Kelly, Coach Brittany and the rest of the Wisconsin staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. I would also like… pic.twitter.com/ybiWRQp1bW — Halle Thompson (@hallethompson08) June 20, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Houston-area standout Halle Thompson commits to Wisconsin volleyball