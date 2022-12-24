Houston 23, Louisiana 16 Independence Bowl What Happened, What It All Means

Houston beat Louisiana to win the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl What Happened

– Clayton Tune ran, Clayton Tune connected with KeSean Carter for a 41-yard play on 1st-and-30, Clayton Tune found Nathaniel Dell for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds remaining to close out a 92-yard drive for the game-winning score.

– Louisiana got up 13-0, starting out with a four-yard touchdown catch from Johnny Lumpkin, but it could only manage three Kenneth Almendares field goals the rest of the way. Three turnovers – including one deep in Houston territory – left the door open for the Cougars, and they busted through scoring 17 unanswered points.

– Both offenses were cold – literally. There were big problems in the press box – the elevator got stuck – and on the field considering Shreveport, Louisiana and the two teams weren’t used to 20-degree weather. Both teams were were intense and played hard, but the weather was a factor.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Player of the Game

Clayton Tune, QB Houston

He came through when he had to. Tune connected on 18-of-28 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, led the team with 55 rushing yards, and led the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Fun Stats

– Turnovers: Louisiana 3 (one came on a last gasp drive) – Houston 0. They all made a big difference.

– The teams combined to convert 6-of-25 third down tries and 6-of-8 fourth down chances.

– Houston WR KeSean Carter caught three passes for 104 yards and a score, and Nathaniel Dell – who’s going to turn pro – caught six passes for 44 yards and two scores including the game-winner.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl What It All Means

That game was so 2022 Houston. Underwhelm for most of the game, stay alive in key moments, and when absolutely needed, pull the game out with a one score win. It was the second year in a row QB Clayton Tune came up with a game-winning score late in a bowl game, and now the program has won two in a row after losing four straight.

It’s also a fun way to go into life in the Big 12. It might have been a relatively disappointing season overall, but the eight-win campaign made it 20 victories over the last two years after two straight losing seasons.

Louisiana had chance after chance to put the game away, and couldn’t do it. It was undermanned compared to the high-powered Cougars, but it played well to hold on time and again. Unfortunately, the drives ending in field goals instead of touchdowns – and two turnovers before the late one – left the door open.

After three double-digit win season, it was a drop-off with the program’s first losing season since 2017 and the first bowl loss after winning three straight. It was a rebuilding year under Michael Desormeaux, and it wasn’t bad, but a win in this would’ve been a big deal for the program.

