Houssem Aouar on way out of Roma

Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar is said to be on his way out of Roma after only one season.

Having joined the Giallorossi as a free agent at this time last year, the ex-Lyon man seems to be destined to leave the club already.

Aouar, due to injuries and inconsistent playing time, failed to impose himself in the team’s hierarchy, repeatedly disappointing both Jose Mourinho and Daniele De Rossi.

The player concluded the season with just 16 appearances in Serie A for Roma.

This meant the starters – Cristante, Paredes and Pellegrini – were forced to play too many minutes, resulting in collective fatigue in the key moments of the season.

This time around, Roma are prioritizing depth and therefore players like Aouar are considered to be on the way out.

Aouar still draws interest from France. He concluded the season with 4 goals for Roma.