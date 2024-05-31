Houssem Aouar among players who could depart Roma this summer

Houssem Aouar could end up leaving Roma after only one season in the Italian capital.

Roma are planning a major overhaul this summer and Aouar’s position at the club may be compromised.

According to numerous reports, the capital club are at work to restructure the entire roster with very few players guaranteed to stay.

Some, like Mile Svilar and Evan Ndicka, have been labelled ‘untouchable.’

Others, like Renato Sanches, Rasmus Kristensen, Dean Huijsen, Romelu Lukaku and Sardar Azmoun, will return to their parent clubs.

Finally, the likes of Rui Patricio and Leonardo Spinazzola will become free agents as their deals have not been renewed.

In the meantime, Roma are also expected to focus on the midfield – an area Daniele De Rossi has been clear Roma need to improve in the summer.

As a result, several transfer targets have been linked, with Gabriel Sara of Norwich City and Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City the latest ones in a long series of names.

According to calciomercato.com, the signing of a couple of strong, box-to-box midfielders would signify the end of Houssem Aouar’s time at Roma.

The Algerian midfielder could depart Roma after only one season as the Giallorossi are reportedly willing to consider offers for him.

In his first season at the club, Aouar showed few good things and only collected 16 appearances in Serie A after joining Roma as a free agent last year from Lyon.