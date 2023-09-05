Houses of Parliament being checked for RAAC

The Houses of Parliament are being checked for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - iStockphoto/Vladislav Zolotov

The Houses of Parliament are currently being investigated for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), the dangerous crumbling concrete that has prompted the Government to order the mass closure of schools across the country.

The Telegraph understands that teams of surveyors are investigating whether RAAC is present within the fabric of any parts of the parliamentary estate. The tests are ongoing.

It comes after NHS England has asked for all hospitals to survey their buildings amid concerns that there could be more sites with RAAC than previously thought, in an urgent review.

