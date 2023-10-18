Houses Buried Under Tumbleweed as Strong Gusts Impact Central Montana

Large amount of tumbleweeds piled up against houses and buried sidewalks as strong winds impacted Great Falls, Montana, on October 17.

Video filmed by Darrin Schreder shows towering walls of tumbleweed collect against houses, covering yards and sidewalk as they spill onto the road.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for central Montana, with the region facing wind speeds of up to 95 mph. Credit: Darrin Schreder Photography and Design via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]