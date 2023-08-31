Households may be paid more to move from oil boilers to heat pumps

Heat pumps

British households that use oil boilers could be offered bigger grants from the Government to replace them with heat pumps.

A Government consultation to be published on Thursday will suggest changes to how the current system of “vouchers” to encourage heat pump installation works amid low uptake.

One proposed change to the programme, officially called the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, would see homes off the gas grid get more than the current £6,000 maximum grant available.

It comes amid a backlash against the proposed ban on the sale of new oil boilers from 2026.

Scores of Tory MPs had raised concerns about the impact of a firm ban on new sales, citing fears about the knock-on cost implications for rural households reliant on the appliances.

The Government is yet to commit to abandoning the planned ban, despite sources indicating earlier in the summer that they were considering doing so.

Lord Callanan, the government minister for energy efficiency and green finance, said the consultation, released by the Energy Security and Net Zero Department, would make swapping energy sources easier for households.

“Heat pumps are a vital tool in cutting the carbon emissions from people heating their homes, while also helping to drive down costs and boosting our energy security,” he said.

“While a heat pump can be installed for a similar price to installing a gas boiler, the support we’ve put in place means it is an option for more and more households.



“Today’s changes go even further and will mean even more people could benefit from making the switch, offering them the option for a low-emission, low-cost form of heating their homes.”

Another change would loosen the requirements about how energy inefficient a house must be before it can qualify for the scheme, thereby potentially boosting uptake.



The proposals reflect the limited interest in the scheme so far, which is meant to encourage people to move onto more energy efficient forms of heating at home.

The heat pump scheme is part of a wider push backed by all political parties to make the UK a net zero carbon emitter by 2050, a target now enshrined in law, to tackle climate change.

But Rishi Sunak and senior Tories have indicated a willingness to better protect people from the immediate financial impact of the transition to net zero.

Tory strategists see net zero policies and their cost implications as a potential dividing line with the Labour Party for next year’s general election, expected in autumn 2024.

A heat pump takes heat at a low temperature from the air or ground, increases it to a higher temperature, and then transfers the heat into homes for heating and hot water.

It is less polluting than traditional fossil fuel heating and so is seen by government ministers and officials as a critical tool in reducing the UK’s carbon footprint.

But the cost of converting homes to heat pumps, especially old structures in rural locations, can be high. Upfront costs typically range between £7,000 and £13,000 to buy and install.

The Government offers grants of £5,000 towards the installation of an air source heat pump, £6,000 off a ground source heat pump, and £5,000 off a biomass boiler. Those who take advantage of the scheme also pay no VAT on installations.

The new consultation marks an effective acceptance that not as many people are taking advantage of the Government grants as hoped.

A total of £150 million per year has been made available to offer £5,000 vouchers to households that install air source heat pumps and £6,000 vouchers for those that get ground source ones.

But so far only 13,700 vouchers worth about £69 million have been redeemed, with the scheme now in its second year, according to figures published by regulator Ofgem.

The current scheme, launched in May last year, has been branded an embarrassment by critics, with the vast majority of its budget going unspent.

It comes as uptake of heat pumps in the UK remains stubbornly low compared to the rest of Europe. Just 33,000 heat pumps were installed in the UK in 2022, compared to more than 620,000 in France.

Twenty other European countries also had higher installation rates than the UK.

The Government has a target of 600,000 installations per year by 2028.