‘Housebroken’ Renewed For Season 2 At Fox

Therapy dog Honey is sitting down for more treatment after Fox renewed animated comedy Housebroken for a second season.

The series, which comes from Veep’s Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall, features the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson and DuVall.

It follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group.

Fox noted that the series, which launched in May, more than doubles its live+same day audience with 2.2M multiplatform viewers and said it was its second most streamd animated series across Hulu and Fox Now.

The show aired its first seven episodes between May and July and returns on Monday August 9 with guest stars Brian Tyree Henry, Bresha Webb and Sarah Cooper.

Kudrow voices Honey, a standard poodle, who opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet.

The series is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment. It is created and executive-produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall. Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

Housebroken is part of the latest wave of animated series at Fox, joining the likes of The Great North and Duncanville, which have both been renewed for third seasons and recently ordered Krapopolis from Dan Harmon. Bless The Harts was canceled after its second season.

“Housebroken has quickly established itself as an important part of Animation Domination,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “In fact, the only animals funnier than our own pets are the members of Housebroken’s incredibly talented cast. Gabrielle, Jennifer, and Clea have delivered big comedy and surprising characters using this wonderful group of animals to make fun of the neuroses in all of us. Bento, Kapital and Fox look forward to many more hilarious episodes featuring this amazing ensemble.”

