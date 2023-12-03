House Money: FAMU football’s years of Bragg Stadium domination fuels first-ever SWAC title

Bragg Different like it’s 1998.

For the first time in 25 years, Florida A&M hosted a postseason football game at Bragg Memorial Stadium, departing Ken Riley Field as the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship winner.

The Rattlers (11-1) beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-6) 35-14 for the SWAC trophy on Saturday night, booking a spot in the HBCU Celebration Bowl versus Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions Howard.

Despite storms, a delayed kickoff, and a third-quarter lightning stoppage, the home-field advantage helped push the Rattlers over the edge, extending FAMU’s home winning streak to 20 games.

Montana State lost its 26-game home winning streak, faltering to North Dakota State 35-34 in the Football Championship Subdivision Quarterfinals. So, the FCS Coaches Poll's fifth-ranked Rattlers now own the longest winning streak in the country.

And for the 2019 freshman class (and transfers in following years), Saturday’s victory capped off a perfect career record at Bragg.

“It’s just something you can’t make up," FAMU running back Terrell Jennings said.

“Not many people can say they never lost any games at home for their entire college career. It’s a great feeling and a blessing.”

After 9,135 days without postseason football at Bragg, Jennings gave Rattler fans something to cheer about.

The graduate student scored two touchdowns and posted 113 rushing yards, with his 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to ice the game and help him claim the SWAC Championship’s Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Since taking over as FAMU’s head coach in 2018, Willie Simmons has turned Bragg into a fortress, losing at home only twice, last falling to South Carolina State in 2018.

Simmons has helped Bragg become one of college football’s most challenging places to play.

Winning his first conference title in FAMU’s home stadium was a full-circle moment for Simmons, who coached at Prairie View A&M from 2015 to 2017 before leading the Rattlers.

Despite the rainy conditions, 14,628 fans showed up for the Rattlers.

The environment at Bragg has often been a game-changer this season, and as the time ticked away in the championship game, FAMU fans who stuck through all that Mother Nature threw at them erupted as the clock hit triple zeros.

FAMU defensive back and Tallahassee native Javan Morgan won SWAC Championship Defensive MVP for snagging two first-half interceptions.

Like Jennings, Morgan played his last game at Bragg and said the environment is exceptional and boosts the Rattlers’ confidence each week they play on the Highest of Seven Hills.

“It feels good to have never lost in Bragg. I liked the atmosphere; it was always great, and I like the people here,” Morgan, a graduate student, said. “I just love the atmosphere. I feel like that’s such a big part.”

As the Rattlers cement a return to the top of the FCS and Black College Football, the one constant through their ascension is Rattler Nation’s support at Bragg.

With the home winning streak continuing into next season, there is more history to be made at Bragg.

But first, it’s a trip to the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a showdown with Howard in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 16.

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney.

