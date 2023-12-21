To the House: Jaelen leads Lobos past Anteaters as UNM wins 10th straight

Dec. 20—Jamal Mashburn missed another game. Donovan Dent had an unusually poor night with turnovers. And once again, it didn't seem to matter much for the UNM Lobos on Wednesday night in the Pit.

Jaelen House scored a game-high 20 points to go along with five assists and no turnovers and the Lobos won their 10th-consecutive game, beating the UC Irvine Anteaters 78-65 in front of an announced pre-Christmas break Pit crowd of 11,536.

"We've just been trying not to get too excited (with the team's good record), not to get too hyped because it's still the beginning of the season," said UNM freshman forward JT Toppin, who finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. "We're trying to stay locked in and not get surprised just like in the (New Mexico) State game. We were surprised. We took them for granted. So, we're just trying not to take teams for granted and trying to get ready for conference."

The Lobos (11-1), needed to rally from four points down in the final minute of last week's rivalry rematch at New Mexico State for a 73-72 win after having beaten the Aggies by 44 less than two weeks earlier.

Wednesday, there would be no such oversight against UC Irvine (7-5). The Anteaters had the Lobos' full attention entering the game with an NCAA NET ranking of 55, the highest of any UNM Lobo opponent to date.

And the larger, veteran team looked early on like the scouting report warned: Disciplined and very good on defense. UCI held UNM's high-powered offense in check much of the first half, forcing UNM to hit just four of its first 19 shots.

"I was concerned with that game, not because of when we were playing it, but who we were playing," Pitino said, referring to a gameday article in the Journal pointing to UNM's recent struggles in the game before Christmas break.

"I thought that was a really good opponent and thought they would try to grind you out a little bit they did a really good job on Donovan," he said. "Jaelen House stepped up. We were not making shots in the first half. ... Appreciative of the crowd. Eleven and one, 10 (wins) in a row. Certainly nothing to apologize about. And we beat a good team. A really good team."

The Lobos trailed 23-20 with just over five minutes left in the opening half before shifting gears, thanks in part to some strong, and unlikely, first-half bench minutes from Sebastian Forsling, who played just two minutes in UNM's win last week at New Mexico State, and Mustapha Amzil and Braden Appelhans, neither of whom played in the NMSU game.

That trio combined for 8 points and 4 rebounds in the first half and the Lobos led 33-27 at the break.

Pitino said Amzil was next man up with Isaac Mushila missing the game with a sprained ankle, Forsling's size was needed to combat the Anteaters' frontcourt advantage and Appelhans' outside shooting threat got him the nod over Quinton Webb.

"We needed to make some shots. We weren't making shots," Pitino said. "Braden can really, really shoot. So that was kind of the decision there. It's hard to play everybody. I hate it, but it's the reality of the whole deal."

House got rolling after halftime, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the second half.

The Lobos senior point guard drew a foul with 12:11 left in the game that upset demonstrative UCI coach Russell Turner, who had been vocal from the sideline throughout the game. Turner called a timeout and then lost an extended, and somewhat awkward, staring contest with a referee who eventually called him for a technical.

After the timeout, House hit all four free throws, extending UNM's lead to 54-37.

While that lead went 18 points in the next 30 seconds (56-38), the Anteaters did seem to get revved up by the technical, eventually going on a 7-0 run and going toe-to-toe with the Lobos for several minutes, cutting the Lobos lead to 10 points (64-54) on a Justin Hohn 3-pointer with 5:12 left in the game.

UNM's streak of four-consecutive games with double-digit steals came to an end, though they did have nine in the game and scored 21 points off 15 UCI turnovers.

"We had nine (steals) and you think about it, Jaelen House didn't have one, and he's terrific at it," Pitino noted. "So, we turned up the heat I thought in the second half better than in the first half. We've got some kind of quick guards that can get deflections. ... We want to disrupt, especially in this building with this home court environment. And I thought guys were really, really active, flying around."

UCI shot just 37.9% in the game and 27.3% on 3s (6-of-22). UNM wasn't much better from the field (39.4% for the game), but did have an advantage at the free throw line, hitting 21-of-28 compared to UCI's 15-of-22.

Hohn led the Anteaters with 14 points.

Nelly Junior Joseph ended with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for UNM, Dent had 12 points and Amzil had a season-high 11 points to go along with 4 rebounds and a long-awaited made 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the game.

INJURED LIST: Mashburn missed his seventh game in a row recovering from an injured thumb. He's expected to be back in the lineup for next week's nonconference finale against Eastern New Mexico.

Mushila hurt his ankle in practice this week. It is unclear how long he may be out of the lineup.