House of the Dragon star Emily Carey lands next lead movie role

House of the Dragon star Emily Carey has landed her next lead movie role, with the actor joining the cast for Walk With Me.

As reported by Deadline, Carey will star alongside Claes Bang (Dracula, The Northman) and Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & the Six) in the psychological thriller, which follows a “young woman plagued by a nightmarish creature from Celtic mythology”.

HBO

Carey will play Ellie, a teenager who remains distant from her father, Simon (Bang), and his new girlfriend, Fiona (Waterhouse). After they move into an isolated cottage, Ellie becomes convinced that Fiona plans to murder her, with her dad seemingly happier than he has ever been.

“As her reality becomes a nightmare, Ellie is sent down a violent path, one that will overturn all of our preconceptions and ask what lengths we would go to in order to win back the ones we love,” reads a portion of the logline.

The film will be directed by Jonny Blair and written by Benjamin Farry, with HanWay Films serving as producers. Gabrielle Stewart, the CEO of the company, said of the project: “Walk With Me brilliantly exploits, twists and turns all the emotional upheaval and neurosis triggered by a new stepmother figure in a teenage girl’s life.”

Amanda Edwards/WireImage - Getty Images

“From the moment we read Walk With Me, we were immediately captured by the combination of a nerve-racking and strikingly original story, with beautifully realistic, complex characters,” added Silver Reel in a statement. “It was a real win to attach young talent like Jonny to bring the script to life.

“The world of our story is one he relates to so closely, and has already proven his ability to recreate it on screen in gripping, viscerally emotive ways. That world-class talent of the likes of Claes, Suki and Emily have attached to the film is a powerful show of faith in Ben’s script and Jonny’s directorial vision for it.”

There is no release date for Walk With Me; Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available on DVD and Blu-ray. House of the Dragon airs on HBO in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

