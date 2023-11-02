House of the Dragon season 2 confirms release window

HBO has confirmed a release window for House of the Dragon's second season.

According to Variety, HBO's network chief Casey Bloys has stated that season two of the hit fantasy series will premiere in "early summer" of 2024.

Bloys reportedly announced the news during a press event in New York on Thursday (November 2), where an exclusive trailer for the upcoming season was shown to reporters.

Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, which caused multiple TV and film productions to shut down, House of the Dragon has been able to continue filming because the majority of the cast are members of UK union Equity instead of SAG-AFTRA.

"British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike. If they walk, they have no protection against being fired for breach of contract, or even sued," Game of Thrones author George RR Martin explained earlier this year.

While House of the Dragon's first season, which follows the Targaryen Family nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, consisted of 10 episodes, season two will be condensed into eight.

"There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour," director Claire Kilner told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Ryan's [Condall, showrunner] decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they're jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

