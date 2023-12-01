House of the Dragon releases new look at season 2

HBO has released a new look at House of the Dragon, ahead of the show's return next year.

The Game of Thrones prequel – which stars Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy – became an instant hit following its debut in 2022, and will be back on screens next summer.

Ahead of season 2's promised first look which drops tomorrow (December 2), the show unveiled two new posters on Instagram – teasing the return of two fan-favourite characters.

Dramatic posters of D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower were captioned "fire to fire" and "blood to blood", respectively.

The hit fantasy series was recently given its "early summer" of 2024 release window. Despite the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, which forced many TV and film productions to be shut down, House of the Dragon was able to continue filming as a result of the UK casts' differing union.

After the shocking conclusion of the first season, which consisted of 10 episodes, season two will be condensed to eight "jam-packed" instalments.

"There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour," director Claire Kilner told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Ryan's [Condall, showrunner] decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they're jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

While Paddy Considine is hanging up his crown as King Viserys, season two will see the return of main stars D'Arcy, Cooke and Smith, as well as some new additions. They include Slow Horses' Freddie Fox, Raised by Wolves' Abubakar Salim, Penny Dreadful's Simon Russell Beale and GLOW's Gayle Rankin.

House of the Dragon airs on HBO in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available on DVD and Blu-ray.

