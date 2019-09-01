Hours after getting released, LeSean McCoy finds a new home with Chiefs

Shady is back with Big Red.

LeSean McCoy, released earlier in the day by the Bills, will be reunited with Andy Reid, according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL Network reported early Saturday that the Eagles were interested in bringing back McCoy, but that never made any sense considering the team drafted Miles Sanders in the second round this year, signed 24-year-old former Pro Bowler Jordan Howard, brought back Pro Bowler Darren Sproles and has a healthy Corey Clement.

McCoy, Reid's second-round draft pick with the Eagles in 2009, played his first four years under Reid in Philadelphia and had one of his best seasons in 2011 under Reid, when he made first-team all-pro for the first time after rushing for 1,309 yards, catching 48 passes and leading the NFL with 17 rushing TDs and 20 total TDs.

Bills coach Sean McDermott coached under Chiefs coach Andy Reid from 1999 through 2010. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was with the Eagles from 2004 through 2013, so he's also spent a lot of time with Shady.

With the move from Buffalo to Kansas City, McCoy goes from a middle-of-the-road team with a terrible offensive line that hasn't won a playoff game in 24 years to one of the AFC favorites, a team that's averaged 11 wins per year since Reid got there in 2013 and has won three straight AFC West titles.

As a vested veteran, he became an unrestricted free agent as soon as the Bills released him and did not have to clear waivers before agreeing to contract terms with a new team.

In Kansas City, McCoy should quickly become the Chiefs' lead running back.

The Chiefs have pretty much been without a feature running back since they released 2017 NFL rushing leader Kareem Hunt after a video showing him involved in an altercation with a woman became public.

Story continues

The Chiefs added former Dolphin Damien Williams this offseason, but Williams ran for only 733 yards in five seasons with Miami. They also added Carlos Hyde, who had a couple big years with the 49ers, but they traded him over the weekend to the Texans. They also have second-year pro Darrel Williams, who has just 13 career carries, and rookie sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson on the roster.

McCoy, who rushed for an Eagles-record 6,792 yards from 2009 through 2014 before getting traded to the Bills by Chip Kelly, is coming off the worst season of his career.

McCoy's streak of five straight Pro Bowl seasons ended last year when he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry and ran for just 514 yards and three touchdowns.

McCoy is 31 and going into his 11th season. But he's only one year removed from a season in which he ran for 1,138 yards, caught 59 passes for another 448 yards and ranked fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 1,586, behind only Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and Kareem Hunt.

He needs 25 catches to become the seventh player in NFL history with 10,000 rushing yards and 500 receptions.

But that 3.2 average last year was second-worst in the NFL among backs with at least 100 carries, ahead of only another former Eagle, LeGarrette Blount of the Lions, who averaged 2.7.

McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler overall and ranks 25th in NFL history with 10,606 rushing yards.





Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles

Hours after getting released, LeSean McCoy finds a new home with Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia