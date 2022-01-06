After Dak Prescott urged Dallas Cowboys COVID caution, Lamb, Cooper attend Mavs game

So much for playing it safe.

Dallas Cowboys receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb — both of whom contracted COVID-19 earlier this season — attended the Mavericks game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center,

Both were shown on the ESPN and Bally’s Sports broadcasts. Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey was being retired after the game.

Just Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Clayton Kershaw all sitting courtside to watch Dirk's jersey get retired @dallasmavs | #41Forever | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/N6XYlmYbRZ — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) January 6, 2022

The Cowboys (11-5), who play their regular-season finale on Saturday night against the Eagles in Philadelphia, learned earlier on Wednesday that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable.

Cooper missed two games in November after testing positive. He had not been vaccinated. Lamb, who was vaccinated, tested positive before the season opener in early September.

Cooper and Lamb were sitting next to Los Angeles Dodgers ace and Highland Park native Clayton Kershaw.

Cooper and Lamb, along with Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, also attended a Mavs game on Dec. 15.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said after Wednesday’s practice that the players know the risks of going out and mingling in crowds. Neither Lamb nor Cooper were wearing face coverings while sitting in their courtside seats.

“We’ve seen the numbers go up in the past few weeks, Prescott said. “We’ve just got to be cautious, protecting yourself, trying to stay away from the big crowds, limiting the people you’re around and doing all the things you can to control it.”

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb at Mavs game tonight. Sitting next to Clayton Kershaw. Courtside pic.twitter.com/FuPLhQxmpa — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 6, 2022

Parsons apologized to teammates and Cowboys fans in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.

Prescott tried to remain judicious when asked about Parsons, who attended the Mavs game on Monday night.

“No one can pinpoint or truly detect where we’re picking it up, where people are getting it from right now,” he said. “But we can do the best we can of controlling our surroundings.”