Hours after cryptic tweets, Vikings WR Stefon Diggs reportedly traded to Bills

Moments after Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins earned a two-year extension with the team, wide receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted how he wanted a "new beginning."

Well, it didn't take long for Diggs to get his wish.

The Vikings have reportedly traded the wideout to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a flurry of draft picks, including a 2020 first-rounder, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The deal was first reported by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The move comes just hours after another star wideout, DeAndre Hopkins, was traded, too. The Arizona Cardinals acquired Hopkins from Houston in exchange for David Johnson and a fourth-round pick. Arizona received a seventh-round pick from Houston as well.

The Redskins could use an upgrade at wide receiver, and after the price Arizona paid to land one of the best wideouts in the sport, it was worth wondering why Washington didn't inquire more about Hopkins' availability.

But with the Diggs trade, that just wasn't the case. The Vikings got a haul much greater from Buffalo than Houston did from Arizona. Minnesota landed four draft picks in return: a 2020 first, 2020 fifth, 2020 sixth and 2021 fourth. Diggs is an exceptional wide receiver, but parting with four picks is a lot of draft capital.

For the Redskins, a team currently faced with a rebuild, parting with four draft picks would not have been a wise decision. The Redskins already don't have a second-round pick this year, as they traded that pick to Indianapolis a year ago in order to move back up in the first round to draft Montez Sweat. The Redskins were awarded a third-round compensatory pick by the NFL last week, giving them seven total selections in the 2020 Draft.

Sure, Diggs would have looked great in the Burgundy and Gold. But even if they were interested, Washington likely wouldn't want to get rid of four future draft picks in the process.

Story continues

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Hours after cryptic tweets, Vikings WR Stefon Diggs reportedly traded to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington