Hours after cutting Cam Newton, Panthers reportedly add top WR free agent Robby Anderson

One of the top available free agents is off the board.

According to ESPN, wide receiver Robby Anderson has agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. The deal comes on the heels of four strong seasons with the New York Jets, who signed Anderson as an undrafted free agent after he was passed on in the 2016 draft.

Over his four seasons in New York, Anderson totaled 207 receptions, 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns. Anderson’s best statistical output came in 2017 when he caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven scores. He also led the Jets in all receiving categories in 2018.

The move to bring in Anderson comes hours after the Panthers officially released Cam Newton. Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, missed the majority of the 2019 season with a foot injury. The Panthers tried to trade Newton, but released him after finding no suitors.

After moving on from Newton, who spent nine years with the franchise, the Panthers reportedly signed former Minnesota Vikings starter Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal.

Former Jets wideout Robby Anderson is heading to the Carolina Panthers on a two-year deal. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Another Temple product joins Matt Rhule in Carolina

In Carolina, Anderson will reunite with his college coach, Matt Rhule. Rhule coached Anderson at Temple and is entering his first season as the head coach of the Panthers. Rhule also had a stint at Baylor in between.

Anderson is the third Temple product the Panthers have brought in this offseason, joining quarterback P.J. Walker and linebacker Tahir Whitehead. Anderson and Walker, who was one of the stars of the inaugural season of the XFL, played for Rhule when he was the Owls’ head coach. Rhule was the offensive coordinator during Whitehead’s college career.

