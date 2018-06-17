After hours of abuse, Poulter roasts US Open officials, fans

Southampton (United States) (AFP) - After absorbing hours of abuse from US Open fans as he toiled around Shinnecock Hills on Saturday, England's Ian Poulter wondered what might be in store at the 2024 Ryder Cup down the road at Bethpage Black.

"Verbally abused on every hole does get a little old," Poulter, 42, tweeted after battling to a six-over par 76 at sun-baked Shinnecock -- where the US Golf Association admitted the course set-up was too severe for the weather conditions.

As Poulter, like all the afternoon starters, watched sound approach shots slide off the greens, fans following him cheered, even bursting into a chant of "USA!" when he bogeyed the par-five 16th -- capping a run of four bogeys in a row.

As unhappy as he was with the rowdy galleries, Poulter was even more angry with the USGA, dismissing chief executive Mike Davis's admission that they got it wrong as a non-apology.

"I'm not sure I could possibly comment without using words which shouldn't be seen ... just like some of those pins," Poulter tweeted. "How can this team keep doing this without consequences?"

Poulter, whose best finish in 12 prior US Open appearances was a tie for 12th in 2006, unabashedly admits he's found it hard to embrace the grinding nature of a championship the USGA likes to call the "ultimate" test in golf.

But at four shots back on a crowded leaderboard, Poulter said he was still in the hunt.

He was due to tee off at 1:18 pm (1718 GMT) alongside South African Branden Grace in pursuit of third-round co-leaders Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

"@USGA @usopengolf why are mistakes still being made at this level," he tweeted. "Was that fun to watch guys ? I’m only 4 behind & can still win this."