Hourihane eyeing player-coach move after Derby exit

Conor Hourihane scored six goals in 47 appearances as Derby finished second behind Portsmouth in League One last season [Getty Images]

Midfielder Conor Hourihane says he will continue his playing career after leaving Derby County and confirmed his next move will see him take up a coaching role.

The 33-year-old is reportedly close to returning to Barnsley as a player-coach having skippered them to a promotion and EFL Trophy double in 2016.

Hourihane captained Derby in their promotion-clinching campaign last season while also working as an academy coach at Aston Villa - another of his former clubs.

Without confirming his next destination, the former Republic of Ireland international did say he will begin to wind down his playing commitments.

"I will still play a little bit next season for sure, but it will be a bit of a hybrid role where I can start making the transition on top of playing," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"I have a real hunger and desire to help people and to become a coach and a top coach or manager, whatever it may be.

"Whether that is a success, who knows? But there will be a big work ethic to try achieve that."

Hourihane has previously spoken about how he is "no longer scared" of retiring as a player after moving into coaching in recent years.

"I'm delighted with what I've done in my playing career and hopefully I can get a little bit of success in the next chapter as well," he said.

Following Derby's promotion back to the Championship, a division the club plummeted from while in administration in 2022, Hourihane was the highest-profile player released by the club.

Less than two years earlier, he had been among the most notable recruits for a club rebuilding after near financial ruin.

He told BBC Sport that he wanted a "fairytale" ending at the Rams when talking about promotion late last season, and while he will not join Derby back in the Championship he insists he achieved what he set out to do.

"I wanted to be part of something, to rebuild the club and help it get into the Championship again," he said.

"I manged to achieve my goal.

"You look at teams like Sunderland or Portsmouth and how many years they were down in League One, and I didn’t want to leave the club and leave them in League One.

"I’m getting that little bit older, I probably wasn’t going to play that much heading into the Championship, and I'm absolutely delighted to leave the club in a place where it is much stronger from where it was when I started."