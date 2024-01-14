Hounds return to winning ways

Jan. 13—After a couple of tough road losses, it didn't take Eastern New Mexico University's men long to right the ship on Thursday night.

Six-foot-9 sophomore post Jose Murillo scored 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the floor, including dunks on ENMU's first two possessions, and the Greyhounds ran away from Cameron 105-84 in Lone Star Conference basketball at Greyhound Arena.

The Hounds (9-4, 5-2 LSC) dropped three-point decisions at Texas-Permian Basin and at No. 11 Angelo State last weekend. They put five players in double figures against the Aggies (8-7, 4-4), including sophomore guard Junior Hodnett, who matched Murillo with a personal-best 21 points in 26 minutes while also collecting five assists.

"We came out and played really well to start the game," ENMU men's coach Brent Owen said. "We felt like we could get out in transition as long as we rebound."

The Hounds posted a season scoring high and reached the 100-point mark for the sixth time. They outrebounded Cameron 51-34, and outscored the Aggies 29-17 on second-chance points and 52-38 overall in the paint.

Murillo is only the second ENMU player to go 9-for-9 or better from the floor in a game. Mikal Monette accomplished the feat twice, including the school record of 10-for-10 against Southwestern Oklahoma on Nov. 30, 2006.

"My teammates gave me 1-on-1 opportunities with the post guy," Murillo said. "Those created higher percentage shots."

Senior guard/forward Jahcoree Ealy finished with 13 points for ENMU on 6-of-7 shooting, while senior guards Lyron Bennett and Tre'Von Love added 11 apiece. The Hounds shot 55 percent from the floor (37-for-67), the fourth time this season they've shot 55 percent or better.

Junior center Jaxon Ingram led all scorers with 24 points for the Aggies, going 12-of-14 from the floor, while junior guard Daylon Andrews added 14.

Cameron 72, ENMU 68, OT (women) — Cameron got off 23 fewer shots than the Greyhounds and turned the ball over 23 times, yet somehow managed to pull out the victory.

Junior guard Katie King scored eight of her 16 points in the OT as the Aggies (4-10, 2-6) took control with an 8-0 run early in the extra session.

Cameron took only 48 shots from the floor, but converted 24 of them while ENMU (4-9, 0-7) shot just 32 percent for the game and went 6-for-30 from the 3-point line, including 0-of-11 in the first half.

"It could've went either way," Aggies coach Jeff Mahoney said of the outcome. "They've had a bunch of games like that, and we have too."

King gave Cameron a third scorer in the OT that it really hadn't had until then. Junior center Shamica Smith led the Aggies with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while junior guard/forward Korie Allensworth added 16 points, eight caroms and four assists.

ENMU suffered its seventh consecutive loss, all in conference play. Junior forward Ishuana Hunter provided a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while senior guard/forward Deja Adrian added 15 points and senior guard Ashley Shipley scored 10.

First-year Hounds coach Blake Huber said his team is battling through injuries and defections, and just doesn't have the depth it needs.

He also said the shooting woes from distance hurt.

"I would say about half (of the team's 3-pointers) were wide open," he said. "I think we were up by six with about 3 1/2 minutes left and by four with about a minute left.

"We can't get over the hump, for whatever reason. It's frustrating for everyone."

Tied 26-26 at halftime, ENMU got 3-pointers from Shipley and senior guard Vanessa Oduah to take a six-point lead just over a minute into the third period, but the Hounds managed just four more points to rest of the stanza and entered the final 10 minutes down 37-36.

Freshman guard Jaz Salon hit another 3 and Hunter converted a pair of free throws to put the Hounds up 41-39 early in the fourth. The game seesawed until two free throws and a 3 by Adrian gave the Hounds a 53-47 lead, but two free throws by King and a lob pass for a layup by Smith tied it with 20 seconds left.

Salon's driving layup attempt came up short as regulation time expired.

ENMU squads hosted Midwestern State on Saturday. They complete four-game homestands against Lubbock Christian on Thursday and West Texas A&M on Saturday.