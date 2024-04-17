Hounds earn three D-II provisional marks in John Jacobs Invitational

Apr. 16—NORMAN, Okla. — Sophomore Kennedy Ulmer and the women's 400 relay team earned NCAA Division II provisional qualifying marks over the weekend in the University of Oklahoma's John Jacobs Invitational track meet.

Ulmer went 145 feet, 4 inches on her final throw in javelin, good for sixth place and improving her Lone Star Conference-best distance in the event.

"It was very exciting for me (to have) the opportunity to compete against D-I (athletes) and see how far (I've progressed)," Ulmer said. "The facility was just amazing. Having my teammates rally around me ... was the cherry on top.

"I'm very happy with my performance this weekend because I was able to push myself and improve despite being nervous."

The 400 relay team of freshman Jodian Stewart, sophomore Riley Midgett and freshmen Helena Carboo-Klutsey and Grizzell Scarlett posted a provisional qualifying mark of 46.57 seconds. Stewart also placed fifth in long jump at 19 feet, 1 1/4 inches.

On the men's side, junior Hemon Joseph placed second in decathlon, winning three of the 10 events — 100 (11.17), long jump (21-6) and javelin (194-5).

Meantime, freshman Alex Williams posted a provisional qualifying mark in winning javelin at 219-6, while senior Timothy Frederick was third in the 200 in 21.27.

ENMU squads travel to Albuquerque this weekend for the University of New Mexico's two-day Don Kirby Tailwind Open.

Rodeo — At Big Spring, Texas, two ENMU athletes reached the short-go round during Saturday's final day of competition in the Howard College rodeo.

Sophomore Couy McBride paired off with West Texas A&M's Kolton Smith to reach the final round in men's team roping. The had the second-best time of the long round (5.8 seconds), and those points secured an 11th-place team finish for the Greyhounds.

Meantime, junior Greeley Eastep was the only ENMU female to make it into the short round as her time of 2.9 seconds allowed her to split seventh through 10th place, although she did not earn any points.

ENMU squads travel to Tarleton State for their final regular-season rodeo this weekend.