Which Houma, Thibodaux players made the Class 4A, 5A All-State football teams?

High school football season is over, and the LSWA all-state football teams have been revealed. Here's every Houma- and Thibodaux-area player named to the all-state teams in Classes 4A and 5A:

4A

Paul Boudreaux, junior linebacker, Vandebilt Catholic: Boudreaux was a defensive leader for a Terriers team that made the LHSAA playoffs. He was named an honorable mention.

Kamden Bourg, senior tight end, South Lafourche: Bourg was the focal point for the Tarpons' offense while being named an honorable mention.

Jaylon Coleman, junior running back, Vandebilt Catholic: Coleman averaged more than seven yards per carry and more than 12 yards per reception while scoring 21 touchdowns. He was named to the first team.

Jacob Fairchild, senior linebacker, Vandebilt Catholic: Fairchild was named an honorable mention for the second consecutive season.

Chase Jacobs, senior running back and defensive lineman, Assumption: The nephew of former Mustang and New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs, Chase was named an honorable mention.

Alfred Kennedy, senior defensive lineman, Assumption: Kennedy was a defensive leader for the Mustangs, being named an honorable mention.

Carson Orgeron, senior quarterback, South Lafourche: Orgeron was a dual-threat quarterback for SL, excelling at both running and passing. He was voted honorable mention.

Cameron Ott, junior punter, Assumption: Ott also played tight end for the Mustangs, but was named to the first team for his punting.

Ben Ragas, senior offensive lineman, Vandebilt Catholic: Ragas was voted an honorable mention as he cleared the way for the Terriers' offense.

Brody Robichaux, senior linebacker, Assumption: Robichaux made 145 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, and six sacks for the Mustangs, all while being named to the first team.

Reece Turner, senior quarterback, Assumption: Turner had more than 2,000 yards of offense and 44 touchdowns as he was voted honorable mention.

Jace Williams, junior offensive lineman, Assumption: Williams cleared the way for the Mustangs' run-first offense on their way to the state quarterfinals. He was named to the first team.

5A

Kylan Billiot, senior wide receiver, Terrebonne: Billiot is signed to play at LSU, and played in the All-American Bowl earlier this month. He was named an honorable mention.

Talan Bingham, senior defensive lineman, Terrebonne: Bingham had 56 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks while being named to the first team.

Jayce Johnson, senior running back, Terrebonne: Johnson rushed for 1,055 yards and scored 18 touchdowns while being voted an honorable mention.

Jalil Matthews, senior linebacker, Terrebonne: Matthews made 160 tackles, including a district-leading 105 solo tackles.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Louisiana 4A, 5A All-State football players from Houma, Thibodaux