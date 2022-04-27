Houma area top performers in baseball, softball and spring sports for week of April 25
Here are the top performers in high school sports from the Houma area for the week of April 25.
Tuesday
Baseball
Christian Arceneaux, South Terrebonne: He threw 14 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Plaquemine during a Class 4A first-round baseball playoff game. He allowed no hits or runs in a complete game.
Shea Pitre, South Terrebonne: He finished 2-for-4 with a run.
Henry Lirette, South Terrebonne: He had two RBIs.
Gavin Vordick, H.L. Bourgeois: He finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs in a 11-7 loss to Parkway in a Class 5A first-round playoff game.
Christian Dupre, H.L. Bourgeois: He went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Luke Lirette, H.L. Bourgeois: He hit 2-for-5. He also pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out four batters.
Mason Rodrigue, HLB: He was losing pitcher. He allowed eght hits, five runs and struck out three batters in 3 2/3 innings.
Brett Marcel and Laine Trosclair, Ellender: Both players combined for four strikeouts in a 8-0 loss to Tioga in a Class 4A first-round playoff game.
Track and field
Boys
Jaylon Coleman, Vandebilt: He placed second in the 200 (21.75) and third in the 100 (10.55) at the Region III, Class 4A meet.
Hayden Klingman, Vandebilt: He won the regional discus at 146-06.
Caden Messer, South Lafourche: He won regional javelin at 147-00.
Girls
Emery Prentice, Vandebilt Catholic: She helped lead Vandebilt to a first-place team championship at the Region III, Class 4A track meet. She won the pole vault (13-0), triple jump (35-07) and placed third in the 100 (12.50).
Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic: She was named track MVP at regional meet. She won the 800 (2:20.09) and was second in the 1600 (5:21.34).
Ella Chestnut, Vandebilt: She won the 1600 (5:08.14) and 3200 (10:58.94) at the regional meet.
Monday
Baseball
Josh Pierce, South Lafourche: He had eight strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Leesville in a Class 4A first-round playoff game. He allowed two hits and two runs.
Jacob Curole, South Lafourche: He had two RBIs and a double.
Derin Doucet, South Lafourche: He had a RBI.
