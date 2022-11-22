Should Philadelphia fans be concerned with the Eagles recent play? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Eagles 17-16 victory over the Colts. Following their first loss of the season a week earlier to the Commanders, Philadelphia squeaked by Indianapolis. Are their reasons for the Philly faithful to panic? Or is it just an expected lull? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.