Hough girls cruise past Hopewell, earn another conference crown in soccer

Since Hough High School began its girls soccer program 14 years ago, there has been more than a decade of conference championships, most of which have been unbeaten league titles.

The Huskies (20-1-1, 12-0 in Queen City 3A/4A) won another one after beating Hopewell 6-1 Tuesday in both teams’ regular season finale.

In the past, Hough has had all-Americans like former Virginia and Alabama star Ashlynn Serepca. The Huskies have had state championship teams, but most of all, they’ve always had consistently.

“It all starts with the girls,” said Hough coach David Smith, the orchestrator of the Huskies’ success. “They buy into what we want to do and how we want to play. This year’s group especially. They are as together as any group we’ve had here.”

The Huskies, who have won nine straight games, have been especially impressive of late.

After a March 9 loss to undefeated Raleigh Millbrook, Hough has not lost in 15 games and has outscored its opponents 110-5, including the win over Hopewell (12-10, 9-2).

The Huskies had already defeated the Titans, 7-1, on April 10 and they wasted little time showing their dominance in this conference-championship sealing win.

Hough got a great look in the opening minute, but missed. Five minutes later, senior forward Sarah Funderburk laced a breakaway goal to get the scoring started. Teammate Kylee Thompson scored a set piece 18 minutes later. That was followed by two more Funderburk goals just seconds later and a fifth from Mary Wunder. That gave hough a 5-0 lead with nine minutes left in the frst half.

.Junior Emma Joliff headed in a corner kick five minutes into the second half, and the Huskies subbed out their starters.

Hopewell got its first goal with 25 minutes to play when Alicia Acosta centered a corner kick, but the was long decided.

Three who mattered

Elle Luten, Hopewell: Hough had a clear offensive advantage and the Huskies peppered Luten with shots early and often, recording over 20 in the first half alone. But Luten more than held her own despite allowing a few goals.

Sarah Funderburk, Hough: The Huskies’ junior attacker looks like the Huskies next big star, and she was over the field whether it was scoring, assisting or putting constant pressure on the Titans’ defense with her breakaway speed.

Kylee Thompson, Hough: The Huskies’ other wing attacker also scored and is instrumental in everything the team does offensively.