The hottest World Series game ever? The players aren't too worried

LOS ANGELES — Forget Jose Altuve, forget Clayton Kershaw, forget Kirk Gibson limping around the bases in 1988 or that the Dodgers won 104 games and the Astros won 101. The storyline that seems to have L.A. captivated the most on the eve of the World Series is another number.

One hundred.

As in the temperature. As in Tuesday’s Game 1 of the World Series could be the hottest World Series game on record. And Wednesday’s Game 2 could be even hotter — as high as 102 degrees, according to Accuweather.

This weather was a hot topic at World Series media day Monday. Usually, this time of year, baseball people are worried about rain. This year, they’re sweating triple digits. Well, some people are. You know who doesn’t seem to care? The people it affects most. The actual Astros and Dodgers who will be on the field.

“L.A. hot’s not like hot,” said Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who is from Florida. “It’s hot, but it’s not like a Southern hot.”

Heck, one Astro is claiming responsibility for the L.A. heatwave after their comeback win in the American League Championship Series against the Yankees.

“I think the Astros brought the heat with ‘em,” said third baseman Alex Bregman. “We were playing pretty good the last few days. We were just getting hot, getting started and we brought the heat here.”

Sorry, Mr. Bregman. But Accuweather actually attributes the heat to a “moderate Santa Ana event.” Maybe MLB weather expert Mike Trout knows exactly what that means. To the rest of us, it just means that Dodger Stadium stands to be way above the usual 78 degrees this time of year.

“I think everyone here has played in 100-degree weather before,” Bregman said. “I think everyone is ready to go. You could tell everybody in this clubhouse it would be snowing and negative-30 and we’d be out there playing.”