Hottest day of the year so far for 2024 heating up with each inning at the Arkansas Travelers game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The heat was relentless, rising with each inning of the Arkansas Travelers game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, but the heat didn’t keep these baseball fans away.

“Absolutely not, never,” Amber and Marcus Welch said.

This couple spent the afternoon enjoying their time at the baseball fields, rooting for the Travelers. Spirits were still high even through the heat and humidity.

“It’s warm, beautiful day, enjoying a baseball game,” Russ Snyder said.

Temperatures reached 92 degrees this afternoon, which is above average for this time of the year.

Typically, the average is in the low 80s; however, we will see low 90s this upcoming Monday and Tuesday.

“Sunscreen and popcorn,” Amber Welch said.

The smells filled the air, unusual from the traditional peanuts and cracker jacks.

“It’s just like being at the beach,” Marcus Welch said as kids played on the splash pads to stay cool.

