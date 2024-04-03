The Hotter'N Hell Hundred bicycle race in Wichita Falls has been named the "Best Road Cycling Event for 2024" by USA Today.

The nod was part of the publication's 10 Best Readers' Choice awards.

USA Today noted the annual race near the end of summer is one of the oldest and largest bicycling events in the country.

"You might need to be a bit mad to take on the Endurance Ride, which lives up to its billing of 'hell on wheels' by doing 100 miles in the often 100-degree August heat," the publication said in naming winners Wednesday.

The traditional spaghetti dinner and breakfast buffet and Finish Line Village were also mentioned.

Hotter'N Hell topped a list of 10 finalists, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour in New York City, "America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride" at Lake Tahoe and El Tour de Tucson in Arizona.

USA Today travel experts selected the top 20 nominees in a variety of categories covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear and activities. Then readers voted to decide the winners.

"We're so pleased," executive director Chip Filer, HHH executive director, said. "It's a credit to the Wichita Falls area community. I have said very often this ride belongs to the community."

Filer said the event requires the efforts of nearly 4,000 people.

Hotter'N Hell weekend starts Aug. 22. Registration is open at HH100.org.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Hotter 'N' Hell wins USA Today top spot