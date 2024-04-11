Need a hotel for Penn State’s Blue-White game, US Olympic Trials? Rooms won’t come cheap

With spring football, big-name entertainment and more heading Happy Valley’s way soon, places to stay in the State College area are filling up quickly.

Some of the biggest events coming to Centre County over the next few weeks include Penn State’s annual Blue-White spring football game, the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center, spring commencement ceremonies in early May and a Luke Combs concert at Beaver Stadium that already has most area hotels booked solid.

No matter how you slice it, this is a jam-packed spring for the State College area, and lodging options might be tough to come by if you’re still planning a trip.

The Centre Daily Times has rounded up lists of last-minute places to stay ahead of these event weekends. As of April 9, these on-average, per-night rates reflect two-day stays on each event weekend. Taxes and fees are not included in the following estimates.

Last-minute Blue-White hotel prices in State College

Penn State’s spring football game kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Beaver Stadium. Admission is free, but you might need to pay a pretty penny for a room at a nearby hotel.

Here’s a look at the per-night rates for two-day stays at State College-area hotels, as of April 9. Taxes and fees are not included in the following estimates, which reflect stays with guests checking in Friday, April 12, and checking out Sunday, April 14.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott: $230 per night

Fairfield Inn & Suites State College: $427 per night

Hyatt Place State College: Starting at $374 per night

Days Inn by Wyndham Penn State: Starting at $254

Wyndham Garden State College: $369 per night

Hampton Inn & Suites State College: Starting at $393 per night

Super 8 by Wyndham State College: $307 per night

Courtyard by Marriott State College: Starting at $445 per night

Residence Inn State College: Starting at $455 per night

The Penn Stater Hotel: Starting at $738 per night

Graduate State College: Starting at $599 per night

Scholar Hotel State College: Starting at $487 per night

US Olympic Wrestling Team Trials hotel rates

Fresh off of another NCAA championship, Penn State will host some of the best wrestlers in the country as its team competes to help represent Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Team trials at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 will feature 18 weight classes with the action starting early Friday morning.

As of April 9, here’s a look at per-night rates for two-day stays at some State College-area hotels with remaining availability. Taxes and fees are not included in the following estimates, which reflect stays with guests checking in April 19, and checking out Sunday, April 21.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott: $664 per night

Fairfield Inn & Suites State College: Starting at $379 per night

Days Inn by Wyndham Penn State: Starting at $339

Wyndham Garden State College: $449 per night

Super 8 by Wyndham State College: $351 per night

Graduate State College: Starting at $799 per night

Penn State spring graduation hotel rates

Penn State’s University Park campus will host its spring commencement ceremonies between Friday, May 3, and Sunday, May 5. Most academic colleges will recognize their graduates that weekend, while the Schreyer Honors College and College of Engineering will kick things off with ceremonies Friday.

Here’s an overview of the per-night rates for two-day stays at some State College-area hotels with remaining availability as of April 9. Taxes and fees are not included in the following estimates, which reflect stays with guests checking in May 3, and checking out May 5.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott: Starting at $999 per night

Fairfield Inn & Suites State College: Starting at $999 per night

Hampton Inn & Suites State College: Starting at $1,057 per night

Graduate State College: Starting at $1,299 per night