Hotbed Classic announces 2024 lineup

Nov. 16—The field for the 32nd annual Hotbed Classic was announced Thursday.

The boys basketball showcase is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2024, at New Albany. As usual, it features a mix of local teams and notable out-of-state talent.

Cottage Hill Christian, from Mobile, Alabama, highlights the lineup. The Warriors are led by 6-foot-5 guard Clay Scofield, who averaged 41 points and 16 rebounds per game last season for Lighthouse Baptist Academy. The senior transferred to Cottage Hill prior to this season.

Other out-of-state teams in the field include Power Center Academy (Memphis), MHEA (Memphis) and Huffman, Alabama.

Play will begin at 8:30 a.m. with Myrtle taking on Walnut. Other matchups with area teams include New Albany versus Biggersville, Ingomar versus Amory and West Union versus Holly Springs.

