Hot World Series on deck: Altuve, Astros vs Kershaw, Dodgers

Big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander. Playoff boppers Jose Altuve and Justin Turner.

A pair of 100-win teams for the first time in nearly a half-century. Hollywood Walk of Fame vs. Texans who wear the star. A little extra Magic, plus Nolan back in the fast lane.

This is one hot World Series - the Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, taking on the narrowly favored Los Angeles Dodgers, well rested after a postseason romp.

Could be real steamy, too. It's supposed to be almost 100 degrees at Dodger Stadium for the opener Tuesday night, maybe the hottest temperature ever at a World Series game.

''Now we chase the ultimate prize,'' Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ''There's two teams standing. It's a race to four wins now. At the start there's a race to 11, we've got seven of them down.''

At least the familiar October chill that makes players and fans shiver shouldn't be an issue outdoors in sun-baked California or under the retractable roof at Minute Maid Park.

Not that young stars Cody Bellinger and Carlos Correa would mind, nor would old pros Carlos Beltran and Chase Utley, nor top starters Dallas Keuchel and Yu Darvish.

Because a chance to win a ring doesn't come very often - these teams that have already played more than 700 games against each other over the years already know that.

The Astros have never won the crown. They're playing for a whole region, with the Houston Strong patches on their uniforms representing an area hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

''There's a lot of people that are really hurting right now in this city,'' said Verlander, the ALCS MVP. ''And it gives the city something to rally around and gives people something to cheer for that otherwise may not have a lot to be hopeful for.''