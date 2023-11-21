Hot Tatum scores 45, but LaMelo Ball's highlight plays spark Hornets to OT win

Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets

Jayson Tatum looked like an MVP candidate and was the best player on the court in Charlotte Monday — 31 points and nine rebounds even before halftime. But even while he was doing all that, LaMelo Ball was putting on a show for the home fans and keeping his team close.

LaMelo with the behind-the-back DIME to Mark Williams



Celtics-Hornets | Live on the NBA App

https://t.co/ZpCNkXzM8B pic.twitter.com/N81beqec1e — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2023

As the game wore on, the fact that the Celtics were playing the second night of a road back-to-back and their third game in four nights started to catch up with them. Still, Boston led by nine with two minutes left thanks to a monster night from Tatum.

Jayson Tatum has passed Tom Heinsohn for the 2nd most games in Celtics franchise history with 40+ points and 10+ rebounds:



Larry Bird (29)

Jayson Tatum (8)

Tom Heinsohn (7) https://t.co/7SUbCAOw3b — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 21, 2023

It wasn't enough, some questionable decisions — why did Joe Mazzulla pull Kristaps Porzingis? — and missed shots opened the door for a Hornets comeback, and Ball forced OT.

In the end, Ball finished with 36 points and the Hornets got the much needed upset win.