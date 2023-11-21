Hot Tatum scores 45, but LaMelo Ball's highlight plays spark Hornets to OT win
Jayson Tatum looked like an MVP candidate and was the best player on the court in Charlotte Monday — 31 points and nine rebounds even before halftime. But even while he was doing all that, LaMelo Ball was putting on a show for the home fans and keeping his team close.
LaMelo with the behind-the-back DIME to Mark Williams
Celtics-Hornets | Live on the NBA App
https://t.co/ZpCNkXzM8B pic.twitter.com/N81beqec1e
— NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2023
As the game wore on, the fact that the Celtics were playing the second night of a road back-to-back and their third game in four nights started to catch up with them. Still, Boston led by nine with two minutes left thanks to a monster night from Tatum.
Jayson Tatum has passed Tom Heinsohn for the 2nd most games in Celtics franchise history with 40+ points and 10+ rebounds:
Larry Bird (29)
Jayson Tatum (8)
Tom Heinsohn (7) https://t.co/7SUbCAOw3b
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 21, 2023
It wasn't enough, some questionable decisions — why did Joe Mazzulla pull Kristaps Porzingis? — and missed shots opened the door for a Hornets comeback, and Ball forced OT.
HOW DID LAMELO MAKE THIS? https://t.co/dqw2OGhK5Q pic.twitter.com/aIrEvQF8EU
— NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2023
In the end, Ball finished with 36 points and the Hornets got the much needed upset win.
LaMelo Ball was LIGHTS OUT in the Hornets' OT win over the Celtics!
36 PTS
9 REB
8 AST
5 3PM pic.twitter.com/e054xk7k0z
— NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2023