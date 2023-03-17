Hot takes fly on social media after USC loses in NCAA Tournament

We were very clear before the NCAA Tournament: A loss to Michigan State, if it happened, would in no way reduce or revise our assessment of Andy Enfield’s job performance this season.

Does Enfield have to do a few things better? Sure he does. Can and should USC grow as a program? Sure it should. Is USC maxing out on a larger overall level, meaning a five-year period or a larger trajectory? Of course not. No one is arguing any of those points. However, there has to be some reason in the building. There has to be an awareness of where USC is coming from as a basketball program on a larger, historical level.

USC had never previously qualified for four straight NCAA Tournaments. Andy Enfield has done that. USC would have played in the 2020 NCAA Tournament if the event had taken place. The pandemic wiped it out, but USC was safely in the field heading into Selection Sunday. USC had never, ever qualified for four straight tournaments. It played in the Big Dance from 2007 through 2009 and then in 2011, but that’s four times in five years, not four straight. Enfield took over a mediocre program and has made it better over the past 10 years. In 2024, he has a chance to do something big.

People who follow USC hoops know Enfield is doing a good job — not great, but certainly good. Yet, that didn’t stop people from firing off very hot takes after USC lost to Michigan State:

FIRE ENFIELD!

Usc needs to fire andy Enfield. He made it to the tournament because the pac 12 is not good. — Noah (@green1noahh) March 17, 2023

A 10 SEED LOST TO A 7 SEED, BUT SURE, FIRE ENFIELD ANYWAY!

I hope so because this is the second time we lost a winnable game. — Noah (@green1noahh) March 17, 2023

GETTING OUTCOACHED BY TOM IZZO IS UNACCEPTABLE? IS THIS WHERE WE ARE NOW?

Story continues

I am Andy's biggest supporter but it must be admitted…he wS totally outcoached today…he is a fantastic recruiter and develops players…he needs to hire an assistant whose great at X & O's….

Fight On — Mattsouthgate (@mattb4sc) March 17, 2023

THEN HOW DID HE MAKE THE BIG DANCE WITH VINCE IWUCHUKWU MISSING MOST OF THE SEASON?

Andy Enfield is a average coach. Good recruiter but his coaching is trash. The reason why he keeps making to the tournament because the pac 12 is not good. — Noah (@green1noahh) March 17, 2023

IF USC WAS CLEARLY MORE TALENTED, IT WOULD GET TO THE RIM AT WILL (BUT IT DIDN'T)

USC unraveling right now. they look so absurdly outcoached, getting rushed shots, giving up easy looks, etc etc. it's weird because USC looks definitively more talented than michigan state does — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

MAYBE IT'S BECAUSE USC HAD TO RELY ON TWO GUYS ALL SEASON FOR OFFENSE AND LACKED DEPTH

like 8 straight minutes of USC only taking super contested jumpers. Drew Peterson gets consistently worse as time goes on. buddy, Enfield sucks. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

WITH IWUCHUKWU UNABLE TO PLAY, NO WAY DOES USC HAVE TOP-15 TALENT THIS SEASON

this is a fair take on USC hoops. that said, my issue with it is that USC is actually a top-15 team in terms of talent and i feel like the expectation should be higher if they get these kinds of dudes in the program https://t.co/DVSf0h5LfM — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

YEAH, HIRE BELLARMINE'S COACH RIGHT NOW -- GENIUS TAKE

(USC could hire a really brilliant low-major right now and improve instantly, but Andy Enfield is just doing enough to make firing him seem crazy) https://t.co/eUJrEEBaKe — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

HAVE YOU HEARD OF THE TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS?

the point is, USC should be better. they always get a bunch of absurdly talented guys & they clearly have cash to just throw around. but it’s the most underachieving basketball program in the country relative to its advantages. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

HAVE YOU HEARD OF THE MISSOURI TIGERS?

the point is, USC should be better. they always get a bunch of absurdly talented guys & they clearly have cash to just throw around. but it’s the most underachieving basketball program in the country relative to its advantages. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

HAVE YOU HEARD OF POST-2002 INDIANA?

the point is, USC should be better. they always get a bunch of absurdly talented guys & they clearly have cash to just throw around. but it’s the most underachieving basketball program in the country relative to its advantages. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

HAVE YOU HEARD OF POST-2002 MARYLAND?

the point is, USC should be better. they always get a bunch of absurdly talented guys & they clearly have cash to just throw around. but it’s the most underachieving basketball program in the country relative to its advantages. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

BOISE STATE HAS NEVER WON AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

the point is, USC should be better. they always get a bunch of absurdly talented guys & they clearly have cash to just throw around. but it’s the most underachieving basketball program in the country relative to its advantages. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

NEBRASKA HAS NEVER WON AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

the point is, USC should be better. they always get a bunch of absurdly talented guys & they clearly have cash to just throw around. but it’s the most underachieving basketball program in the country relative to its advantages. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

PURDUE HAS NOT BEEN TO THE FINAL FOUR SINCE 1980

the point is, USC should be better. they always get a bunch of absurdly talented guys & they clearly have cash to just throw around. but it’s the most underachieving basketball program in the country relative to its advantages. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

OHIO STATE UNDER CHRIS HOLTMANN HAS BEEN VERY DISAPPOINTING

the point is, USC should be better. they always get a bunch of absurdly talented guys & they clearly have cash to just throw around. but it’s the most underachieving basketball program in the country relative to its advantages. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

HOW ABOUT ST. JOHN'S AND GEORGETOWN IN RECENT YEARS?

the point is, USC should be better. they always get a bunch of absurdly talented guys & they clearly have cash to just throw around. but it’s the most underachieving basketball program in the country relative to its advantages. — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) March 17, 2023

PERSPECTIVE

When USC opened with a loss to Florida Gulf Coast, Andy Enfield admits he was a bit worried. Four months later, he has the Trojans in the tournament for the fifth time, the most ever for a USC coach. He says this is his “most improved team” yet at USC https://t.co/jTFf98XLeU — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 16, 2023

OUR PERSPECTIVE

Andy Enfield dealt with a lot of turbulence and difficult conditions, but he got #USC back to the #NCAATournament. https://t.co/uiFUT3wvN6 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire