Hot Stove league holds tribute tournament; Cresaptown hands Outdoor Power 1st loss

Jun. 10—POTOMAC PARK — The Hot Stove league held an seven-game tribute tournament to Rick Hamilton, Tom Shaw and Bob Keech at the Cumberland Fairgrounds Saturday.

Growden Heating and Cooling kicked off the festivities with a doubleheader sweep of EAD in the Senior Division (15-17-year-olds) with 6-5 and 8-7 wins.

Five Junior Division (13-14) games also took place, with Cresaptown handing first-place Outdoor Power its first defeat of the season.

Junior Division Cresaptown 8 Outdoor Power 2

A six-run sixth inning and a gem by starter Braeden Laffey powered the Cresaptown Eagles past Outdoor Power on Holler Field in Junior Division action.

It was a 2-0 ballgame before Cresaptown blew it open. Outdoor Power fell to 6-1 on the year.

Laffey, Dalton Evans and Nate Cecil had two hits apiece for Cresaptown. Evans drove in three runs.

Laffey got the win on the mound, allowing an unearned run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in six innings pitched.

Jackson Spangler delivered a quality start for Outdoor Power, giving up two runs on six hits in five frames, fanning seven and walking a pair. His bullpen allowed six runs over the final two innings.

Devin Hall had two hits to lead the Outdoor Power bats.

Outdoor Power hosts Cumberland Rotary on Monday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field. Cresaptown is at Cumberland Optimist on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field.

Rotary 13 Rush Services 3

Cumberland Rotary jumped out to an 11-2 lead after two innings and M. Haines pitched a gem in a five-inning rout of Rush Services Saturday at Memorial Field.

Haines allowed two unearned runs over four no-hit inning, strikeouts and eight and walking three. J. Zembower and Haines singled twice each at the plate.

First names were not available and Cumberland Rotary has not submitted rosters to the Times-News sports department or posted them online.

Cader Frazee took the loss for Rush Services. Jordan Lane and Andrew Mason recorded RBIs.

Rotary is at Outdoor Power Monday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field. Rush Service is at Bedford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Holler Field.

Bedford 13 Optimist 3

Bedford only had three hits but took advantage of eight Cumberland Optimist walks to roll to a five-inning victory on Saturday at Memorial Field.

Jamey Ringler scored three runs for Bedford, and he earned the win on the bump after surrendering three runs on three hits in four innings of work. He struck out seven and walked one.

Jacob Holberg tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

Raley had two hits for Optimist including a double. He also took the loss on the mound.

First names were not available and Cumberland Optimist has not submitted rosters to the Times-News sports department or posted them online.

Bedford hosts Rush Services on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Holler Field. Cumberland Optimist hosts the Cresaptown Eagles on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Field.

T&E Arborist 13 Salisbury 4

T and E Arborist pushed across six runs in the second inning and cruised to a victory over Salisbury on Saturday at Hamilton Field.

T&E racked up nine hits, three of which were doubles. The Times-News does not have a T&E roster and only first names were provided.

Ryder Reese took the loss for Salisbury and Jordan Delancy, Ethan Smith and Riley Ritchey pitched in relief. Hobie Dumle and Gavin Paulman had two hits each.

T&E Arborst is at Rice Realtor on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Westmar Middle. Salisbury is at Flintstone on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Rice Realtor 13 Salisbury 7

Salisbury pitching walked nine and Rice Realtor notched eight fourth-inning runs to roll on Saturday at Holler Field.

Eli Metz had two hits for Rice and Izaiah Payton had three runs batted in. Austen Phillips, Metz and Jake Rice pitched.

Jordan Delancy doubled for Meyersdale. Ritchey took the loss on the mound.

Rice Realtor hosts T and E Arborist on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Westmar Middle.